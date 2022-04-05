FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Up 0.6%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 42,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 73,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

