RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading 2% Higher

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97. 150,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 136,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 130,503 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

