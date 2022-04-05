RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading 2% Higher

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97. 150,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 136,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
