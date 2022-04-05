WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. Approximately 28,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,570,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

