BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading Up 10.4%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 31,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,439% from the average daily volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.64.
BR Malls Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)
