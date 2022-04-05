iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.06. Approximately 163,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 227,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

