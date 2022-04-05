Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Shares Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. 376,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Healthcare Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 42.2% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 669,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 883.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the third quarter worth about $3,878,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 2,086.3% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

