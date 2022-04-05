SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $109.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $112.48. 1,238,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.