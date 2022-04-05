Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $219.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $11.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.19. 15,531,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,184,529. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

