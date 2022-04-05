Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 858,262 shares of company stock worth $237,578,874. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,590. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.47. The company has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.