DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $292.23 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00288282 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005422 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00680810 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.