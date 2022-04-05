KeyFi (KEYFI) Tops One Day Volume of $34,437.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $706,275.60 and approximately $34,437.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.48 or 0.07517728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,648.26 or 0.99897757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055574 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

