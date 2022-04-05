Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 5,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

