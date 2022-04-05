Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 5,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINK)
