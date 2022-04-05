Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading 0.3% Higher

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €52.90 ($58.13) and last traded at €52.16 ($57.32). Approximately 173,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.00 ($57.14).

G24 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($73.30) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.47 ($78.54).

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.94.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

