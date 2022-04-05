Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.83. 53,613,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,182,547. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $329.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

