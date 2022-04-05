Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) PT at $73.25

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.99. 509,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

