American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.33. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.83. 1,988,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,545. The company has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.17. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

