Deeper Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.42 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $103.32 million and $1.42 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.30 or 0.07532623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.10 or 1.00082167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055992 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

