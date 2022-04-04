Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.91. 3,025,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,476. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.13 and a 200 day moving average of $352.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $358.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

