Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives €99.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.89 ($108.67).

Several research analysts recently commented on GXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

GXI stock traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €66.05 ($72.58). 74,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 1-year high of €99.40 ($109.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

