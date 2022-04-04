Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.88). Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($3.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,840,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after buying an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 707,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $39.40. 9,357,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

