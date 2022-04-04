Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.36 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.39. 961,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

