JOE Achieves Market Capitalization of $298.69 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. JOE has a total market cap of $298.69 million and $19.02 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.02 or 0.07528959 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,683.79 or 1.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00056020 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 209,891,685 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

