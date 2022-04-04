Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $4.88 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $386.56 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $22.46 or 0.00048201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.02 or 0.07528959 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,683.79 or 1.00164811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00056020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,358,843 coins and its circulating supply is 217,201,195 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.