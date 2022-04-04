Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 795,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,187,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 413,372 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

