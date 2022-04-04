Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STIM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 95,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 38,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 82,741 shares of company stock worth $245,456 and have sold 48,948 shares worth $165,469. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 1,228.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

