Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 955.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,830,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

CRSR traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. 590,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

