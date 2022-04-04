Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,023,000 after acquiring an additional 368,876 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Infosys by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,301,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,058,396. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

