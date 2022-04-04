BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $279.50 Average PT from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.24. 2,337,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.03. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

