StarterCoin (STAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $69.00

StarterCoin (STAC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a market cap of $46,489.15 and approximately $69.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StarterCoin

STAC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ?and ?intuitive ?platform fundraising ?tool for ?entrepreneurs, ?innovators ?and ?creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ?rights ?and ?privileges ?to ?their ?owners ?when ?using the ?CoinStarter ?platform ?and ?its ?family ?of ?services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

