ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $66.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $54.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $294.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $295.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $347.85 million, with estimates ranging from $347.80 million to $347.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ANIP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,839. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

