1World Hits One Day Volume of $10,763.00 (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $10,763.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037420 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00108873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

