Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Macy’s posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after acquiring an additional 292,269 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,544,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

