$0.43 EPS Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $26.57. 261,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.95 million, a PE ratio of -28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 49.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

