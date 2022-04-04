Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of research firms have commented on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

UBSFY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

