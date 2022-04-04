Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 12,265 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.04. 725,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,544. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

