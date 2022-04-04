HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

HRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

HRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. 197,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,189. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

