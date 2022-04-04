Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $9.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWXZF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CWXZF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

