PowerPool Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and $6.27 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00108660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,032,606 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

