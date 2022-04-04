Governor DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,106.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $71,106.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.96 or 0.07532087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,690.86 or 1.00166322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054873 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.