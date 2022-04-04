HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. HBT Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of HBT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. 11,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,674. The company has a market cap of $537.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HBT Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

