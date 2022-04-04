CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 14,000 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CS Disco alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24.

Shares of NYSE LAW traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.36. 310,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,375. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.