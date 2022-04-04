CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,683. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. Analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,307,000 after purchasing an additional 176,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

