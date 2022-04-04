Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $303,112.04 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $5.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,454. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $343.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

