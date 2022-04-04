Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells $29,900.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. 89,824,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,188,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.