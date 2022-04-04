Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells 7,119 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. 310,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $38.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 42.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

