Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

NASDAQ CYCN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,565. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

