Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
NASDAQ CYCN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,565. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).
