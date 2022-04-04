Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNA. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. 22,731,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,908,453. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $1,331,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $912,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447,361 shares in the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.