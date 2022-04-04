Rai Reflex Index Hits Market Capitalization of $66.77 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $66.77 million and $2.82 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.32 or 0.07525866 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,607.25 or 0.99979408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00055303 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,103,472 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

