Head-To-Head Contrast: Better Choice (BTTR) versus Its Competitors

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) is one of 30 public companies in the "Beverages" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Better Choice to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Better Choice and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 276 1289 1457 32 2.41

Better Choice currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.91%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 93.47%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $46.01 million $3.39 million 10.58 Better Choice Competitors $11.50 billion $1.92 billion -16.98

Better Choice’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice 7.36% -76.94% -30.74% Better Choice Competitors -11.47% -22.88% -11.92%

Summary

Better Choice competitors beat Better Choice on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

