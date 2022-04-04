Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £150.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £150.31 ($197.13).

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLTR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($203.28) to £138 ($180.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($203.28) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($209.70) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON:FLTR traded up GBX 344 ($4.51) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 9,090 ($119.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,297. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,600 ($99.67) and a fifty-two week high of £162.75 ($213.44). The company has a market capitalization of £15.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,829.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is £115.73.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

